Rising from her 67th National Executive Council meeting, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed concerns over sufferings of Nigerians caused by inflation, and calls for measures to address it.

This is even as the umbrella body of Christians in the country flayed the bloodletting, kidnapping, murder and other heinous crimes daily.

CAN made the disclosure in the communique issued at the end of her NEC meeting in Owerri, the Imo State capital and presided by the National President, Revd Samson Ayokunle.

The body said “CAN is concerned over the suffering of Nigerians as a result of hyper-inflation in the land and widespread insecurity. NEC calls on those in authority at all levels of government to do everything within their powers, especially the Federal Government to bring down inflation in the nation and the bloodletting, kidnapping and murder that occur virtually everyday”.

Ahead of the general elections, the body prayed for peaceful polls and warned against bloodshed saying no ambition was worth endangering the soul of any Nigerian.

Further CAN warned political parties, aspirants, and the electoral umpire, INEC to shun any action that will harm people saying “We call on political parties, aspirants and electoral body to do everything to avoid crisis that would endanger the lives of innocent Nigerians during electioneering campaigns and election proper. Your ambition does not worth endangering the soul of any Nigerian”.

The body charged Nigerians to prepare adequately for the election, register en-masse to vote only credible people who would serve the people and ensure that the nation experience growth, peace, and prosperity.

On the amended provisions of CAMA law signed by President Muhamadu Buhari in 2021, the body called on Christians to remain calm and pray “for those handling the abnormalities in CAMA that was signed by President Buhari”.

Further, the body appealed to Nollywood proponents, Africa Magic and Television Broadcast and other media industry to discourage obscene pictures and the promotion of ritual killings in their activities because they “by and large appear to be contributing to the violence in the land, most especially, ritual killing”.

CAN applauded their President, Rev Samson Ayokunle for piloting the association creditably during her most trying moments saying “the President is specially commended for the passage of the Association’s Constitution that provides for a more cohesive and seamless transition from one bloc to the other, the handling of obnoxious laws against the Church and for speaking against the ills in the country without fear or compromise”.

On the restoration of peace in Imo State, CAN commended her members and the citizens for giving peace a chance especially in the face of uprisings.

The body commended security agencies and stakeholders for “bringing the skirmishes to an end”.

Further, they expressed appreciation to Governor Hope Uzodimma, the government, and people for the provision of an enabling environment to host the first quarter NEC meeting of CAN in the state.

The meeting had in attendance the President of Christian Association of Nigeria, Dr Samson Supo Ayokunle, the National Officers, bloc leaders, zonal Chairmen, State Chairmen and delegates from the five blocs of CAN.