The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Ebonyi State has condemned the abduction of children in Enyigba community in Abakaliki local government area over a land dispute.

The community and the Enyibichiri community in Ikwo local government area had been engaged in a prolonged land dispute in spite of a permanent demarcation of the land by the Ebonyi government.

Ebonyi State governor David Umahi on Monday urged abductors of the children to release them within seven days with a promise of amnesty.

CAN chairman in Ebonyi, Rev. Fr. Abraham Nwali, said yesterday in Abakaliki that the association was in support of the state government’s seven-day ultimatum to the abductors.

He made the declaration in a communiqué issued at the end of a meeting CAN had with the two communities.

Nwali, who explained that the meeting was aimed at resolving the conflict between Izzi and Ikwo clans, noted that the two communities had confirmed to CAN that there was no war between them.

“We condemn the abduction of the children from the Enyigba community because of a land dispute.

“CAN joins the governor to urge the abductors to release the children in the interest of peace.

“CAN in conjunction with the state government is asking all residents of Ebonyi to go about their normal businesses,” he said. (NAN