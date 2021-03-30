The tennis circuit continues to be one of the most exciting in sport. Tournaments are played almost every week and the clock is ticking down to the second of this year’s Grand Slam events. Will the French Open see another win for Rafael Nadal or will there be a new champion?

After the 2020 French Open was held in late September/early October, the 2021 event will be held from May 17 to June 6. Whatever the time of year, it seems Rafael Nadal still wins the title.

His win last year was the 13th of his career, five more titles than any other player. Tennis is undergoing some change though. Daniil Medvedev has climbed up to second in the rankings and players such as Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev, Nikoloz Basilashvili and Aslan Karatsev have been winning titles on the ATP circuit.

One Grand Slam event has been held this year. There may have been some upsets, but it was still world number one Novak Djokovic that won the title. Djokovic has won plenty of Grand Slam titles with six since 2018. However, he has only won the French Open once (in 2016) and lost four finals. How he’d love to get one over Rafael Nadal in Paris this year.

As mentioned, 2021 has seen some new players beginning to make their mark in men’s tennis. Russia won the ATP Cup for the first time and their players Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev are a threat in every tournament they play.

The very best players haven’t been playing on a regular basis. Neither Novak Djokovic or Rafael Nadal have played since the Australian Open. Dominic Thiem isn’t in Miami for the latest tournament and Roger Federer has played just one tournament in his comeback from injury.

Dominic Thiem is a major threat to Rafael Nadal on clay. He had a good 2020 on other surfaces too, winning the US Open. However, his form this year needs to improve if he is to deny Nadal a sixth straight French Open title.

Betting on tennis is an enjoyable experience. Ante post betting odds are already available for the French Open, no surprises for who the current favourite is. This is a sport that has many betting opportunities.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s not all about betting on who will win the tournament or individual matches. You can bet on who will win each section of the draw. There’s in-play betting too where you can bet on the match as it takes place. Remember to do research for any bet you make on tennis. Reading tennis betting tips written by experts is always very advisable too.

Before the French Open takes place, there will be several other clay tournaments. Events such as Monte Carlo and Rome will give us an indication of the form of Rafael Nadal and his likely challengers. All roads will lead to Paris and hopefully the weather will be a lot warmer than it was for the last championships.