The need for citizens’ involvement and active participation in civic and political matters cannot be overemphasised. Essential as this democratic ingredient is to quality governance, seems to be on the decline in Nigeria.

Some causes of voter apathy, according to stakeholders include alienation, a situation where voters feel the political system does not work for them and any attempt to influence it will be fruitless leading to voter fatigue.

Others are failure of politicians to fulfill their campaign promises; lack of trust in the voting process; bad governance; religious affiliation; lack of trust in the election management body; fielding of unpopular candidates; insecurity, among others.

The decline

The 1999 elections, conducted by the military regime of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, had 57,938,945 Nigerians register to vote. However, only 30,280,052, representing 52 per cent, eventually turned out for the poll. The winner, Gen Olusegun Obasanjo, polled 18,738,154 votes.

Also, in the 2003 elections, 60,823,022 registered to vote. A total of 42,018,735 were accredited, representing 69.3 per cent. Obasanjo, the PDP candidate, won the election with 24,456,140.

More so, in the election that ushered in late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua in 2007, there were 61,567,036 registered voters, while 35,397,517 voted. The PDP candidate Yar’adua won with 24,638,063 votes.

Meanwhile, during the 2011 general elections, 73,528,040 Nigerians registered to vote, but 39,469,484, about 40 per cent, voted and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was declared the winner. He polled 22,495,187 votes.

The 2015 election that produced President Muhammadu Buhari had 67,422,005 registered voters out of which 29,452,083 came out to vote, marking a 44 per cent turnout.

Buhari, the All Progressives Congress (APC), candidate polled 15,424,921 to defeat his closest rival, the then incumbent president and PDP’s candidate, Goodluck Jonathan, who scored 12,853,162 votes.

The voter apathy situation worsened during the 2019 general elections which recorded an all-time low. During the election 82,344,107 registered to vote, however, only 27,324,583 were accredited, recording a 33.18 per cent turnout. Buhari as the APC candidate polled 15,191,847 votes to beat his closest rival, Atiku Abubakar of PDP who polled 11,262,978 votes.

However, there were small improvements in the conduct of the last elections in Nigeria when compared to previous elections that have been held. Previous elections were marred with electoral malpractices including the use of fake voter cards and voter impersonation.

But the increased use of Card Reader machines in the 2019 elections reduced electoral fraud which could be consolidated if INEC adopts electronic voting, pundits say.

However, on their own, such improvements still fail to restore confidence and inspire citizens to participate in electoral processes.

Since the 2019 general elections, the electoral umpire has conducted off-season elections in some states.

The recent Federal Capital Territory Area Council election saw a low turnout of voters. During the election, 1,373,492 registered voters were expected to participate in the elections for chairmen and councillors in the six area councils, in 2,229 polling units. But about 103,680 voters collected their Permanent Voters Card.

In the 2021 Anambra State governorship election, only 10 percent of the registered voters participated.

In the 2015 Kogi State gubernatorial election, a total of 1,379,971 voters were registered, but only 526,389 were accredited, about 39 percent.

By 2019, the total number of registered voters in the Confluence State was 1,646,350 while turnout was 624,514, about 38 per cent.

Also in the 2015 Bayelsa State governorship election, a total of 654,493 registered as voters, but only 230,069 turned up for election, representing 35.2 per cent. By 2019, the total number of registered voters was 922, 562, but 517,883, (55.9 percent) turned out to vote.

In the 2016 election in Ondo State, 1,647,973 voters registered, but only 584,997 were accredited, representing 35.5 per cent. In the 2020 election in the state, less than 34 percent voted.

In Edo State 2020 governorship elections, 2,272,058 voters were registered by the INEC, but only 550,242 cast their votes which represents less than 25 percent. Also, out of 1,900,233 registered voters in the 2016 Edo State election, only 622,039 voted.

Women are fed up with the system – Situation Room

Convener, Civil Societies Situation Room on Elections, Mrs Ene Obi, said a large chunk of the public do not vote because they feel marginalised and think their votes don’t count.

She told LEADERSHIP that Nigerians, especially women, are fed up with the system, adding that they want to elect credible and trusted leaders.

She stressed that if voters can track their votes, they will surely believe in the system.

“For me, I am of the view that if Nigerians trust the electoral process and believe in the system, they will surely come out and vote.

“It is very important, look at the just concluded FCT election it was marred by voter apathy,” she said.

Deep trust deficit in the system cause of voter apathy – CDD

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) said deep trust deficit is a reason for voter apathy.

Senior programme officer of CDD, Mr Austin Aigbe, said “Basic amenities, which ought to be dividends of democracy, are no longer feasible due to corruption in the electoral process.

“INEC must ensure that citizens trust them more by improving their trust mechanism, they need to ensure that voters trust them,” he said.

He also said INEC must do sensitisation and engagement so that the forthcoming Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections would record higher turnout of voters.

“If INEC improves on its process in the Ekiti election it will surely show in Osun governorship elections.

Widespread malpractice, violence discouraging voters – NCFront

The National Consultative Front, (NCFront) lamented that voters were discouraged during previous elections because of widespread malpractice and violence.

Head of publicity, NCFront, Dr Yunusa Tanko, told LEADERSHIP that Nigerians, over the years, have become used to elections being decided before a single vote is cast.

He however said with proper sensitisation, “the new electoral law is going to renew the confidence of voters to participate in 2023 general elections.”

He said the electronic transmission of results will make votes count, adding that “People can now have confidence and trust in the electoral process.”

2023 Elections Will Attract More Voters – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) while noting that the 2023 general election would attract more participation than previous polls in the country, adding that voter participation is yet to reach the 50 percent benchmark which is bad for the nation’s democracy.

The chief press secretary to the chairman INEC, Rotimi Oyekanmi, told LEADERSHIP the new law which empowers the commission to determine the mode of transmitting election results will attract more eligible voters in 2023.

He said, “I don’t think that the voter apathy trend is just rising now, looking at the different elections that INEC had conducted over the last five years.

“There is, indeed, a common denominator. What you find is that, in some bye-elections, voter turnout was between 35-40 per cent, while in others, it was as low as under 10 percent,” he said.

Citing the recent FCT poll, he said, “When you look at the overall picture, we have not reached the 50 per cent benchmark for all elections, which is bad for democracy.”

As for the causes of apathy, he said while a school of thought believes that many Nigerians are disappointed with the unfulfilled promises made by political parties over the years, another school of thought believes that the law which states that a voter can only vote where he/she is registered has denied many the opportunity to vote.

He however said youths are now showing more interest and the need to get involved rather than complaining all the time.

Oyekanmi said the expansion of voter access to polling units, introduction of online registration of voters, the INEC Result Viewing Portal among others, have increased the people’s confidence, trust, and faith in the commission’s ability to deliver.