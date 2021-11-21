The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has faulted the removal of Nigeria from the list of ‘Countries of Particular Concern’ on the issue of freedom of religion, saying it did not know the data or statistics used by the US government in arriving at that decision.

The association said the United States government neither contacted before taking that decision nor sought its opinion before the removal of Nigeria from the list.

CAN President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle, said in a statement that if the US government had contacted the association, it would have been able to compare the statistics then and now on the issue of freedom of religion in Nigeria.

He said; “Whatever may be the data they used, our prayer is that Nigeria would be a country where no religious group is discriminated against or persecuted and that our government would see to it that all religiously biased policies are discontinued with.”

Ayokunle said Christians in Nigeria were still facing persecution from ISWAP and the Boko Haram Islamic, adding, “These are the people who said their agenda was to wipe away Christianity from Nigeria and to plant Islam as the only religion from the North down to the Atlantic Ocean in the South. That agenda with the killing of Christians has not stopped till today and Nigerians are living witnesses.

“The bandits have joined other militant Islamic groups to be ferociously attacking churches, killing worshippers and kidnapping for ransom. The herdsmen are equally doing their havoc. We have lost many people and places of worship to their assault, especially in the Northcentral part of the country and the North East.

“Though, the madness has grown now and those who are not Christians are being attacked, killed and kidnapped, this is because these criminal acts have become a lucrative business and it is whoever you can kidnap for money! If the government had responded appropriately when this criminal madness began and subdued these evil groups immediately, we wouldn’t be where we are now!”

He added that CAN had been saying that government policies should be religiously neutral so that no religious group is seen as being favoured or discriminated against.