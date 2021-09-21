The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Borno State chapter has appealed to the Borno State government to rebuild all churches demolished by the Borno Geographic Information System (BOGIS).

This is even as CAN appreciated the Borno State governor Babagana Umara Zulum for identifying with the family of the late Ezekiel Bitrus who was shot dead by a security attaché of BOGIS when youths of EYN Church Moduganari attempted to stop the agency from demolishing the church.

In a press statement issued and made available to journalists in Maiduguri, the coordinator Borno Concerned Christian Youth Forum, Mr Ezra Bulus, said the resolution and demands of the forum was made during the remembrance service for the late Ezekiel Bitrus.

Mr Bulus said:” As we all know that we are here to remember our brother, late Ezekiel Bitrus who died on the 5th of August 2021, when a local church branch of EYN Moduganari was demolished by BOGIS, led by its Executive Secretary, Engr Adams Bababe and for launching and dedication of album left behind by the deceased. “

The forum apologised to Borno CAN chairman, Bishop Mohammed Naga and his executive for the youths’ reaction and attack on his personality as well as destruction of CAN office, saying that the youths acted on earlier information which was later discovered to be false.

Continuing, Bulus said:” May we draw the attention of Borno State government on the following areas of great concern as indigenes of the state; Rebuilding of all churches demolished by BOGIS.

“Building of place of worship for Christians in tertiary institutions as done for our Muslim counterpart. Teaching and employment of Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) in both primary and secondary schools in Borno State. This will give opportunity for good moral upbringing among the Christian youths and children.”

“Establishment of Directorate of Christian Affairs in the Ministry of Religious Affairs. Currently, there is no representation of Christians in the ministry.”