Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has asked the security agencies to protect churches in Zamfara State to prevent the terrorists from carrying out their threats against Christians.

According to the statement signed by the CAN’s general secretary Barr Joseph Bade Daramola, the umbrella body of Christians in Nigeria has tasked the military authorities and other security agencies to rise up to the challenge of the terrorists who have turned kidnappings into the biggest business venture in the geopolitical zone.

“The state police command has reportedly confirmed that a threat letter was sent to the Christians in the state asking them to stop worship and to close down churches or risk their violent attacks. We also learnt that it was the police that even informed the state chapter of the association about the threat.

“We know that all kidnappings and other criminalities being perpetrated in the North western part of the country are the handiwork of terrorists who either migrated from the Northeast or those who were released under the purported rehabilitation programme of the federal government.

“Now that a Federal High Court has labelled those criminals terrorists, we call on the police, the way and manner by which our security agencies have been handling those criminals is totally unacceptable, reprehensible and unprecedented,” it said.

It noted that criminals are criminals irrespective of their religious, political and ethnic affiliations and should be treated as such and called on the Department of State Service (DSS) and the inspector general of police to investigate those who are speaking for the terrorists with a view to unmasking their sponsors and beneficiaries of their criminalities.

It said the leadership of CAN in its recent visit to Sokoto and Kebbi states was alarmed, surprised and shocked by the record of these criminals who are killing and kidnapping with impunity in the area as if there was a pact between them and the security agencies. It observed that now that both the leaderships of Christianity and Islam in the country are working together on how to stop their criminalities in the Northwest, they are trying to introduce divisive ways by declaring war against Christians and churches in the zone especially in Zamfara State where they are gradually turning into their strongholds.

“We have no problem with Islam or with our Muslim brothers and sisters but with the handful fanatics and their financiers who have declared war against Christianity. We appeal to all peace loving Muslims to speak against those who are painting Islam what is not,” it added.

The Christian body also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sanction any commissioner of police or zonal police commanders and the director of State Security Services wherever kidnappers operate in the country.

CAN further called on Christians and peace loving Muslims to pray against their threats and for the security agencies to be able to stop all criminalities in the county.

“We call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sanction any commissioner of police or zonal police commanders and the director of State Security Services wherever kidnappers operate in the country henceforth. This will go a long way in reducing the menace as we are approaching the Yuletide season. We have never had it this bad. We also call on the federal government to refund all the ransom paid for the release of those who were abducted in the last five years. We reiterate our quest for the state police in order to reduce the security burden on the federal government controlled police. The police have been overwhelmed with the menace of insecurity in the country,” it added.

