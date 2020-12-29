By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah |

He was my big brother and father in every sense of the word. His workers called him “Chairman”, and his friends “Sam”. In my family we simply called him “Brother Sam”.

Not in my wildest dream had I ever imagined a day I would be writing a tribute to my elder brother. I had planned to write a back-page article on my brother when he turns 60 in two years’ time, but God had other plans. That dream has perished!

This is arguably the hardest article I have ever written since I began my journalism career. How can I pen down my thoughts about my brother who was larger than life for me and everyone that came across him? Friday, December 11, began like any other day in my life, but I did not know it would end up as one of the worst days ever. In the afternoon. I received a call from my elder brother, Abraham, and he said that our elder brother was sick and had been taken to hospital and that he was on oxygen. Immediately he told me the news I started having a bad feeling. My elder brother hardly fell sick to the extent that he would be rushed to the hospital. Two days before then, my mother was admitted at the National Hospital, Abuja. I went through the day in a haze with that constant fear in my heart.

That same night, around 11:30pm, a former chief operating officer (COO) of National Economy, Jonathan Eze, called me. “Joe, how far? Wey you dey?” I said I was at home. I asked him, “Anything?” He said no and cut the call. I wondered: it was very unusual for him to call me at such odd time.

Some minutes later, the chairman of the editorial board of LEADERSHIP Newspapers, Christian Ochiama, called me and asked, “Joe, what is happening in Chairman’s house? What am I hearing?” I said I didn’t know. He said he would call the GMD. I said okay. Minutes later, the GMD of the LEADERSHIP Group, Muazu Elazeh, called me also and asked, “Director, how are you and what’s happening?” I said “nothing”; and he advised me to call Chairman’s house.

Immediately I got a bad feeling that something terrible must have happened, for three management staff members to call me at that ungodly hour. I called Abraham but he didn’t pick the call. I called another brother, Emma, and asked him what was happening. He also answered that he didn’t know but would call me back. He called back after five minutes and broke the news to me: “Brother Sam is gone! Chairman is gone!”. I immediately went numb as if I was in a trance.

The last time I felt that way was when my father died six years ago; even then, my father had been very sick for a while. This was different.

Not Brother Sam who was so full of life you would get a feeling he was going to live forever. There are some people you never associate with death. Even on our long journey to Gwagwalada hospital that night, it was still like a bad dream and I was waiting for someone to wake me up. Reality dawned on me when I heard a doctor at the hospital talking about body bags and mortuary. My brother in a body bag? Mortuary? Impossible!

I have so many fond memories of my elder brother; a book will not be enough to put them all down. As the first child in the family, Brother Sam was a father figure to all his siblings. He was also a father figure to all our cousins.

He was generous to a fault and wanted to see all his siblings succeed.

I remember several times he gave me money when I told him some of my business ideas. I think about several of his late friends’ children and some family members whose school fees he was paying as well as thousands of others he had helped financially without thinking twice.

He was dogged, ambitious, and a goal getter. “Impossible” was just a word for him. He was a loyal family man.

My brother had a million business ideas for every day of the week and was always taking 100 steps ahead in his businesses. I can boldly say that, since inception, LEADERSHIP has produced some of the youngest editors and management team of any newspaper. Once my brother believed you could do a job, he didn’t care about your age or qualifications.

He pushed you until you succeeded. I remember a time when someone from the South-East was made editor of LEADERSHIP daily. A colleague from another media organization called me to say he was impressed. An Igbo man an editor of the daily in a northern newspaper? He said it was impossible in some media organizations where the publisher was from another region. That’s my brother for you. As long as you could deliver, age, qualifications, tribe and religion did not matter.

Everyone who worked for Brother Sam can attest to the fact that he was a perfectionist. So one of my proudest moments as a journalist was when he called me to talk about an article I wrote in my column. He said some of his friends read the article and were praising it. That day, I felt on top of the world. I even shared the same article on our WhatsApp family group. Similarly, he had also called me some other times to tell me my article was a little bit harsh on the actors involved.

To not sound like a broken record, I would add that it’s an open secret he was an avid reader. Most of the time we went for family vacations, he would have at least two to three bags full of books. His office at LEADERSHIP headquarters, his homes in Abuja and Kaduna are stocked with books that would make many public libraries in the country green with envy.

Because he was a man with so many responsibilities and so many business ideas to execute, none of us family members saw this coming.

It is very painful, sad and emotionally draining for all of us. Since his demise, the tears have not stopped flowing but we are all consoled by the fact that he is in a better place now. Although he died at a young age, his life had much impact — his name is familiar in every nook and cranny of this country. I pray God and believe that God will see us through these challenging times, and enable us to do everything in our power to sustain his legacies.

Rest on, Brother Sam!