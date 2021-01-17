The long-standing relationship between Nigeria and Canada has brought to fore the needed support from Canada to fight terrorism in Nigeria.

The Hon. Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammad Maigari Dingyadi, while receiving the Canadian Acting High commissioner, Nicholas Simard during a courtesy call recently, stated that the cordial relationship between Nigeria and Canada have grown stronger over the years and their quest and support in promoting human rights, peace and unity, not only in Nigeria but in Africa at large, cannot be over-emphasized.

Dingyadi stressed that the government of Nigeria has put all mechanism in place to make sure that no right of an individual is stampede as security of lives and properties of the citizenry is Paramount. He noted that the EndSARS protests started off with youth, making diverse legitimate demands which government acceded to but was eventually hijacked by hoodlums. “Nigeria is a democratic nation and will continue to fight insecurity which is a spate to it’s sustainability” Dingyadi said.

Earlier, the Canadian acting High commissioner, Nicholas Simard said that Nigeria is a multi faceted developing country, with insecurity posing a great challenge to it’s growth has become a thing of worry and has necessitated their advocacy in upholding the human rights.

He applauded the Nigeria police for the overwhelming services rendered to him since his entrance into the country. Having moved around in assessing the level of violence during the EndSars protest, which is devastating,

Simmard said that Canada was willing to support with the sum of $10milliion dollars noting that capacity buildingof Force personnel among other things diminishes violence.

In his vote of thanks, the Director of legal in the Ministry, Mr Bola Omoluwabi said that it is worthy of note that insecurity is a challenge to the whole world, not peculiar with only Nigeria. “There is need for every country of the world to make sure they contribute their quota in ensuring that the rights and privileges of individuals and countries are not tampered with” he said.