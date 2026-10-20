In Nigeria’s entertainment industry, public outrage can be swift and unforgiving. One controversial statement, criminal allegation or viral video can trigger calls for boycotts, lost endorsements and demands that an entertainer disappear from public life. But as the outrage fades and the music starts playing again, a bigger question emerges: Does anyone really stay cancelled in Nigeria?

Few cases test that question better than Naira Marley.

After the death of his former signee, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, on September 12, 2023, public anger moved quickly from grief to questions about what the young singer had experienced before his death. Old videos returned to social media. Previous allegations of harassment and assault resurfaced. Mohbad had left Marlian Music in 2022 following a troubled relationship with the label and had publicly complained about threats and attacks. Then Nigerians began to draw their own conclusions.

At the centre of the outrage was Azeez Fashola, better known as Naira Marley, founder of Marlian Music.

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What followed was perhaps one of the clearest examples of cancel culture Nigeria’s entertainment industry has seen. Some radio stations stopped playing his music. Splash FM in Ibadan placed his songs on its “Not To Be Broadcast” list. Agidigbo FM also banned his music. DJs publicly distanced themselves from him. The backlash spread beyond Naira Marley himself: two American promoters cancelled planned shows involving Marlian Music artiste Zinoleesky as anger against the label grew.

For an artiste who had once built an enormous youth movement around the word “Marlians”, the change was remarkable. But three years later, Naira Marley is performing again. And that raises an uncomfortable question.

Did Nigerians actually cancel him?

There is an important distinction in the Naira Marley case.

Public suspicion is not the same thing as a criminal conviction.

Naira Marley and music promoter Sam Larry were arrested in October 2023 and spent weeks in custody as authorities investigated the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death. Both repeatedly denied responsibility for the singer’s death.

In February 2025, a Lagos Magistrate’s Court accepted legal advice from the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, which found insufficient evidence to prosecute Naira Marley, Sam Larry, Primeboy and another defendant in connection with Mohbad’s death. Proceedings continued against the auxiliary nurse who treated Mohbad shortly before his death and one other person.

Mohbad’s father, Joseph Aloba, subsequently challenged the DPP’s decision, but in July 2025, the Lagos State High Court refused to quash the legal advice.

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The controversy did not end there. A separate suit seeking to compel the police to conduct a fresh investigation into Mohbad’s death reached the Federal High Court in Abuja. In September 2026, the court dismissed the suit.

None of these answers ever answers the question surrounding Mohbad’s death. His death remains one of Nigerian entertainment’s most painful unresolved stories. But it does establish something important: the public punishment of Naira Marley happened before the legal process reached those conclusions.

And the punishment was real.

Did people stop buying tickets? Did radio stations stop playing the music? Did brands walk away? Did promoters stop booking the artiste? Did collaborators become afraid to associate with the person?

By those standards, Naira Marley was certainly hit.

But then came “Pxy Drip” in December 2024.

The song began climbing streaming charts and spreading on TikTok. By early 2025, it had entered the UK’s Official Afrobeats Chart, where it peaked at No. 9 and spent seven weeks on the chart.

That created an extraordinary contradiction.

People were still insisting that Naira Marley was cancelled, even as millions of streams were accumulating for his music.

When Ayra Starr posted a video of herself dancing to “Pxy Drip” in February 2025, she was heavily criticised for giving visibility to an artiste whom some Nigerians believed should remain boycotted. She subsequently removed the video. The reaction showed that the cancellation still carried social power.

Photo credit: Google

The song’s success revealed its limits.

Then, in August 2025, Agidigbo FM lifted its nearly two-year ban on Naira Marley’s music.

By October 2026, the comeback had become even more visible. Naira Marley performed at the 10th Supremacy Concert at Eko Convention Centre in Lagos, on a bill that included major Nigerian stars.

The man who had become virtually radioactive in parts of the entertainment industry was back on a major stage.

Perhaps Naira Marley was not uncancelled.

Perhaps Nigerian cancellation simply has an expiry date.

Brymo:

Olawale Ashimi, popularly known as Brymo, offers another version of the story.

During the politically charged period leading up to Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, Brymo made comments about Igbo people that sparked widespread condemnation. The backlash was immediate.

More than 20,000 people reportedly signed a petition asking the All Africa Music Awards, AFRIMA, to stop him from winning its Songwriter of the Year category. Brymo later apologised to people offended by his comments while attempting to explain the context in which they were made.

The controversy did not end his ability to make music, but it changed his public image.

Cancellation does not always mean that an entertainer disappears. Sometimes what disappears is the goodwill around the entertainer. A musician can still release an album while becoming less attractive to brands, mainstream platforms and audiences outside a loyal fan base.

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Portable:

Then there is Portable, who is almost impossible to cancel.

Since “Zazoo Zehh” turned him into a celebrity, Habeeb Okikiola has accumulated controversies almost as quickly as songs.

In 2022, The Headies disqualified him from its Best Street Artiste and Rookie of the Year categories after controversial statements, including threats directed at fellow nominees, and concerns surrounding police investigations. That was a tangible professional consequence. It did not cancel Portable.

He continued releasing music, performing and dominating social media. Arrests, disputes and public confrontations followed, yet each controversy appeared to generate another cycle of attention.

Portable demonstrates one of the biggest problems with cancel culture in the attention economy: the same publicity intended to punish a celebrity can keep the celebrity commercially relevant.

For entertainers whose brands are built around respectability, scandal can be devastating.

For those whose brands already depend on unpredictability, rebellion or controversy, outrage can become content.

You cannot easily destroy a reputation for being controversial by creating another controversy.

Photo credit: Google.

Burna Boy:

Burna Boy presents another problem.

He has faced repeated backlash over his treatment of fans.

At his January 2023 Lagos concert, fans waited for hours before he appeared. His remarks when he eventually came on stage generated further anger, and videos and complaints flooded social media.

There have been other controversies, including the 2022 Club Cubana shooting incident involving police officers attached to him. Police ordered the officers involved to be arrested and investigated.

Yet Burna Boy’s international career continued.

This exposes another reality of Nigerian cancel culture: star power matters.

An entertainer with international demand, a large catalogue, a fiercely loyal fan base and considerable commercial value is much harder to remove from the ecosystem than an emerging artiste.

People may condemn a superstar on Monday and stream his new album on Friday.

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Funke Akindele:

In April 2020, Funke Akindele became the subject of fierce criticism after hosting a birthday gathering for her then-husband during Lagos’ COVID-19 lockdown. This was not merely a Twitter controversy. Akindele and her husband were prosecuted and convicted for violating restrictions.

The incident could have seriously damaged her career.

It didn’t.

Akindele returned to filmmaking and eventually became an even bigger box-office force. Films including Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Battle on Buka Street, A Tribe Called Judah, and Everybody Loves Jenifa broke major commercial records. By 2025, Everybody Loves Jenifa had grossed more than N1.8 billion.

Her story reveals another factor that determines whether cancellation lasts: what happens after the scandal.

Audiences can forgive. They can forget. Sometimes they simply move on.

And a strong enough body of work can change the conversation.

Photo credit: Wikipedia

So, does cancel culture work in Nigeria?

Yes — but not quite in the way the phrase suggests.

Nigerian audiences can impose consequences.

They can stop radio airplay. They can pressure event organisers. They can make brands uncomfortable. They can force collaborators to distance themselves. They can turn an admired celebrity into someone whose name becomes difficult to publicly associate with.

Naira Marley experienced that.

But cancellation becomes much weaker when it tries to become a permanent exile.

Nigeria’s entertainment industry has no single gatekeeper. An artiste rejected by radio can reach listeners through TikTok, YouTube, Spotify and Apple Music. Someone attacked on X can still have millions of followers elsewhere. A promoter may refuse to book an artiste while another sees a sold-out show waiting to happen.

And Nigerian audiences themselves are rarely one united bloc.

There are fan armies, ethnic loyalties, political divisions, generational differences and sometimes simple nostalgia.

Most importantly, attention is currency.

The public may be furious with an entertainer and still click on every video about that entertainer. Those clicks keep the celebrity visible.

This is why “cancel culture” may be the wrong description for what actually happens in Nigeria.

What exists is closer to withdrawal of goodwill.

And goodwill can return.

The Naira Marley question remains.

Naira Marley’s case is particularly difficult because Mohbad’s death was not an ordinary celebrity scandal.

A young man died. The videos and allegations that emerged afterwards forced the entertainment industry to confront uncomfortable questions about record-label power, artiste welfare, intimidation and what young musicians may endure behind the glamour of fame.

Those questions should not disappear simply because a court found insufficient evidence to prosecute Naira Marley in connection with Mohbad’s death. Neither should an allegation automatically become proof because it trends online.

That is the tension at the heart of cancel culture.

It can give ordinary people power against celebrities and institutions that once controlled the conversation. It can expose behaviour that might otherwise remain hidden. It can force industries to pay attention.

But it can also deliver punishment before evidence has been tested.

Naira Marley’s career captures both sides.

He lost enormous public goodwill after Mohbad died. His music was banned by stations. His label became toxic to sections of the public. Association with him could trigger backlash.

Yet “Pxy Drip” streamed.

The radio bans began to fall.

And the stages opened again.

So perhaps Nigeria has answered the question.

Cancel culture works here.

It just doesn’t always last.