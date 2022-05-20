The crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has taken a new turn as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has ordered the party to use only statutory delegates for all its primary elections.

Consequently, security operatives have been asked to arrest and investigate the party’s electoral officers behind the missing results’ sheets for the conduct of ward three-man delegates’ congress and local government one-man national delegates’ congress.

The spokesperson for the Coalition of United Political Party (CUPP), Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere, and an aspirant for House of Representatives in Imo State, said INEC’s decision was a victory for Imo PDP and a commendable rescue from an impending catastrophic end as the party would have used an illegal list of delegates to conduct primary election which would have led to voiding of the entire process.

Ikenga told LEADERSHIP that “the decision by INEC was a painful one for the party but in line with the extant laws appears the only option for the PDP in view of the desperate circumstances.”

Ugochinyere blamed the desperation of the national secretary of the party, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as the cause of the cancellation of the party’s three-man ad-hoc delegate and national delegate lists.

INEC had earlier voided the conduct of the three-man ad hoc delegate election of the party held on 30th April, 2022 and a subsequent rescheduled congress held on 11th May.

In the latest twist, the commission in a letter dated 17th May, 2022, to the national chairman of PDP voided the one-man delegate election because there were no original result sheets at any of the congress venues.