BY PATIENCE IVIE IHEJIRIKA, Abuja

As Nigeria joined the world to mark this year’s international women’s day, medical experts have charged women on early cancer examination and presentation.

The experts gave the charge during an outreach organised by Nisa premier hospital in partnership with Soroptimist international, tagged “The effect of cancer and the challenges to womanhood, in Abuja, where free medical services, including blood pressure monitoring, lipid profile, blood sugar, BMI and breast examination, and other subsidised services were carried out.

Speaking at the event, Clinical director, Nisa premier hospital, Timi Oladipo, , said: “We all know that women are busy taking care of others, so this is a day set aside for women to get personal with their health. We will be conducting gender targeted test because we are celebrating women.

“So we will be conducting breast scans for people below 40 years and Mammogram for those that are above 40 years, while for blood works, we shall be conducting lipid profiling and blood sugar, as the case may be.

“Part of what we will also be doing today is to health educate women on common cancer and in doing this, we hope to charge people on the need to look inward in common ailments that women get to suffer, because they are not detected early.”

President of Soroptimist International, a non-profit organisation aimed at empowering, enabling and educating women and girls, Meg Ottih Uwadiale, in her remark, said: “women are called to all chose and call out for gender equality, bias and inequality.”

On her part, Clinical fellow in reproductive health, Dr. Amina Ilyasu, commended the federal government for including the human papiloma virus vaccine in the national vaccination programme.

However, Isah called on called on the government for proper implementation of the programme.

“If the government can do this for us as Nigerian women, we will be most grateful, because it is going to reduce significantly, the scourge of cervical cancer.”

According to Dr Isah, the world health organization (WHO) during the last global health workshop, gave Nigeria an ultimatum to reduce the scourge of the cervical cancer by 90 percent. In meeting up with the ultimatum, Isah called on more advocacy and awareness programme from the government.

“People have to be aware that there is something called cancer, and that it can kill. So we call on the government to come in and help louder our voice on cancer to people in the rural and urban communities.”

On ways to prevent cancer, Isah urged women to get vaccinated against preventable cancer and maintain a healthy lifestyle.