Abua Canice at the weekend emerged champion of the maiden Adenikan Emmanuel Memorial National Tennis Championship after defeating Abdulsalam Mohammed 6-0, 4-6, 6-3 in the match.

The memorial tournament put together by the Nelkan Sports Foundation in collaboration with the Nigeria Tennis Federation (NTF) in honour of the late former junior star and Davis Cup player, Adenikan Emmanuel, also saw a12-year-old Khadijat Mohammed humbled her 17-year-old opponent, Blessing Out, 6-4, 6-3 in straight sets to win the women title.

Speaking to newsmen on the essence of the event, the initiator and ITF badged umpire, Emeka Achisiogwu, said the tournament is aiming at carrying on with the vision and passion of late Adenikan Emmanuel which was to see the game of tennis develop in Nigeria.

“The tournament was put together by the Neikan Sports Foundation in memory of someone who has been involved in tennis in different aspects of the game, a former junior player, former junior winner, former Davis Cup player and a PTR Tennis coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The idea of the tournament is to carry on with what he was passionate about which is to see tennis develop in Nigeria. The focus is on junior players which is the grassroots and since he is no longer with us, Neikan Sports Foundation was conceived to carry on with that dream of his,” Achisiogwu said.

Chairman, Niger State Tennis Association, Mr. Ahmed Adamu, who was among the dignitaries that graced the final of the memorial tournament held at the tennis arena in Package B of the MKO Abiola National Stadium, urged the young and talented tennis players in the country to aspire in writing their names in the sport sands of time.

ADVERTISEMENT

He charged the up and coming players to see tennis as a life-long career.