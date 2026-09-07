The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC Ltd.) has denied ownership of a truck intercepted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Ondo State with 2,145 kilogrammes of cannabis concealed in a hidden compartment, despite the vehicle bearing markings associated with the company.

The chief corporate communications officer, Andy Odeh, said on Monday that NNPC commended the NDLEA for its vigilance and professionalism in intercepting the vehicle, while clarifying that preliminary checks show the truck, with registration number MKA 960 XC, is neither owned by the company nor part of its official fleet or that of any of its authorised dealers.

The company said the logo displayed on the vehicle does not match its current official branding and that the truck does not appear in its asset database. NNPC Ltd. said it is engaging the Nigerian Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO) to obtain further information and establish how its old branding came to be displayed on the vehicle.

“NNPC Ltd. takes any unauthorised use of its corporate identity seriously, particularly where such use may be associated with unlawful activity,” the statement read, adding that the company remains committed to protecting the integrity of its brand and ensuring its name, trademarks and other corporate identifiers are not misused.

The company said it would continue to cooperate fully with the NDLEA and other relevant security agencies and supports a full investigation to establish the facts surrounding the incident, including the ownership and operation of the vehicle and the circumstances in which the NNPC markings came to be displayed on it.

NNPC Ltd. also disclosed that it is reviewing its brand-protection and asset-monitoring protocols and will take appropriate steps, including legal action where warranted, against any unauthorised use of its corporate identity.

The company urged members of the public and relevant authorities to verify the ownership or affiliation of vehicles purporting to belong to it through appropriate official channels.

NNPC Ltd. reiterated its commendation of the NDLEA for its vigilance and sustained efforts in combating illicit drug trafficking in Nigeria, and reaffirmed its full support for the ongoing investigation.