Between 2016 and 2018, Africa imported about 85% of its food from outside the continent, according to the United Nations Conferences on Trade and Development (UNCTD). The cost of this was whopping; some $35 billion of scarce foreign exchange. If you think this was bad, we only just got started. This cost is expected to reach $110 billion by 2025.

The continent needs to desperately prioritise investments to improve productivity in the sector. With the challenges governments across the continent have had with revenues, there needs to be a strategic approach to creating public-private dialogues that align the expectations and interests of the public and private sectors. This will help in creating the enabling environment that we all desire.

There is a model for this that has worked in some African countries called the Country Agribusiness Partnerships Framework (CAP-F). Designed and implemented by Grow Africa, an initiative of the Africa Union Development Agency (AUDA) – NEPAD, CAP-F is a mechanism for establishing effective public private engagement to create agribusiness partnerships in a country. CAP-F facilitates the alignment of private sector investments commitments with public sector policy/infrastructure obligations and provides a mechanism for all parties to hold each other accountable for their obligations. CAP-F’s footprint currently spans 16 African countries.

The narrative around CAP-F is compelling. One of its key success factors is that it is owned by countries and anchored on existing agribusiness structures. In Nigeria for example, it’s implementation is funded by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) and implemented by the Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG).

ADVERTISEMENT

CAP-F’s business model is catalytic. It is collaborative, with multi-stakeholder platforms across agriculture value chains in-country its core focus. CAP-F develops business cases to identify investment opportunities in these value chains as well as inhibitors to these investment opportunities. CAP-F then creates matchmaking opportunities between various stakeholders, which culminates in a term sheet that aligns the commitments and expectations of all stakeholders from those investment opportunities. These term sheets are then taken from commitments on paper to concluded investments. The final stage of the business model is a mutual accountability and knowledge sharing activity, where updates on private sector investments are presented to the African Union.

This business model has achieved $500m in private sector investments in Africa across 6 countries and in 5 value chains. It will definitely be an invaluable tool for stimulating agriculture investments in Nigeria, a critical success factor for the diversification ambitions of the government. Food security is a national imperative for the country.

Only recently, a National Steering Committee for CAP-F was inaugurated in Abuja. The committee is Chaired by the Central Bank Governor and hosted by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC). Other members include; the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI) and the NABG. The impact of this very important Steering Committee national assignment is two-fold; it can help Nigeria achieve the food security we desire and take advantage of the opportunities in the global food market, which is expected to reach $11 trillion by 2030.

The hopes and aspirations of millions of smallholder farmers rest on initiatives like CAP-F. We look forward to the results of this effort.

ADVERTISEMENT