Kaduna State Governor Nasir el-Rufai has presented the 2022 budget of N233 billion to the state House of Assembly, with a capital expenditure of N146 billion and recurrent spending of N87.6 billion.

A breakdown of the N233 billion budget estimate has a capital to recurrent ratio of 63 per cent: 37 per cent.

Governor el-Rufai said the 2022 estimates are slightly smaller than the 2021 budget of N237.52 billion, which had N157.56 billion as capital and N79.96 billion recurrent expenditure, a 66% to 34% capital to recurrent ratio.

He further said that the priorities of the 2022 estimates are on education, healthcare and infrastructure, like previous budgets.

During the presentation of the draft budget yesterday, el-Rufai said the allocations in the budget reflect the political values and governance principles that have consistently guided the six previous budgets that his government had presented since 2015.

“Most of the capital spending will be in the Economic and Social Sectors, in keeping faith with our stated governance agenda. We propose to devote 76.8% of the capital budget to schools, hospitals, and infrastructure, including housing. Capital spending on Education is N68.4 billion (29 percent) and for Health N35.1 billion (15 per cent),’’ he said.

The governor said, ‘’These figures show that the 2022 draft budget estimates express our political values and governance principles in the same consistent manner as our six previous budgets.

“Devoting N115 billion to these critical sectors demonstrates continuity in our emphasis on Education and Health as the key drivers of human capital development, and on investments in Infrastructure as essentials to promoting economic competitiveness, support job creation and advance the well-being of our people,’’ he argued.

Justifying the allocations, el-Rufai said that they will ‘’ensure that the urban renewal programme, the largest ever infrastructure investments in Kaduna state will be completed, along with initiatives in the health and education sectors.’’

Recalling some of the achievements of the last six years, the governor expressed appreciation to the Kaduna State House of Assembly for the close partnership that has enabled the government to innovate and drive progressive outcomes in the state.

El-Rufai said the government looks forward to the commissioning of the Gujeni Iron and Steel Plant of the African Natural Resources and Mines in Kagarko local government area early in 2022.

“We also expect the Dangote-Peugeot vehicle assembly project and the OCP fertiliser plant located along the Kaduna-Abuja Road to come on stream,’’ he said.

The governor said, “Work is progressing well on the roads, bridges and other infrastructure required for the Damau Milk Farm project, a collaboration between our state, the Central Bank of Nigeria and Arla, the European dairy giant.’’

‘’This is a ranching project, designed to help transform and modernise livestock production in Kaduna State, by sedentarising farmers and involving them in a commercially viable animal husbandry business,’’ he added.

The governor who noted that his administration launched the Urban Renewal Programme in June 2019, described it as ‘’an unprecedented investment in urban infrastructure that is changing Kaduna, Kafanchan and Zaria.’’

In his speech, the Speaker, Hon. Yusuf Ibrahim Zailani, assured the governor of adequate consideration of the budget towards its speedy passage.