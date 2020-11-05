BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

The Senate has tasked the stakeholders in the capital market to synergise on ways to strengthen the sector and as well revive the nation’s economy post COVID1-19 era.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Capital Market, Senator Ibikunle Amosun (APC, Ogun Central) made the call on Wednesday during the budget defense exercise by government agencies in the sector.

Amosun said that as stakeholders, they must come together with a view to reviving the economy and strengthening the confidence of investors in the capital market.

“As stakeholders in the capital market, I urge you all to see this interactive session as an avenue for us to brainstorm on ways we can collaborate to meaningfully strengthen the capital market.

“This is so that it can continue to function as the gateway to economic development of our nation.

“This interactive meeting is very apt, especially coming at a time like this when concerted efforts are required to revive our economy which has been negatively affected due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and the recent EndSARS protest.

“This is the most crucial moment for our economy, as Nigeria and indeed the whole world continue to grapple with economic hardships – such that has not been witnessed before,” the lawmaker said.

While noting that the Senate was not unaware of some of the challenges facing the Nigerian Capital Market, Amosun said that it was the desire of the committee to support the the agencies with necessary legislation to propel the market into greatness.

“Please be assured that we will expedite action on the passage of relevant laws, amend, and enact new laws where necessary.

“The capital market needs to re-activate our alternate Market, and bring on board unlisted multinational companies in order to develop a robust capital market.

“These informal sector as we are all aware, is a driving force that will dominate our nation’s economy,” he added.

For his part, Director-General of Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), Lamido Yuguda, said that the market has not fully recovered from the market crash in the sector.

“The market performance has been volatile since two years but however, it is slowly recovering after the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.