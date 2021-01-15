The invasion of the United States’ Capitol by pro-Trump protesters has exposed the double standards in the forefront of the EndSARS movement against the Nigerian military.

This was the submission of the March4Nigeria Movement in reaction to the violent attack of December 6 at the U.S Congress aimed to overturn the presidential election.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Richard Augustine Adie, on Thursday, the group wondered why AI, Falana, Omoyele Sowore, Aisha Yesufu and others have suddenly gone mute after troops were deployed to forestall law and order in the Capitol.

Adie recalled that these group had criticised the military for doing the same in Nigeria despite more wreckage, arson and killings.

According to Adie, the Capitol invasion shows that it isn’t unlawful for the government to deploy troops when the other agencies have been overwhelmed in a situation that requires urgent action.

The group, however, advised the activists and all the EndSARS protesters that the country will no “longer tolerate their madness as the government lives up to its responsibility of protecting lives and property”.

It also warned those who want to destabilise Nigeria that a tall task awaits as they will be met with “Citizens’ Soldiers” who will address their madness on the streets of Abuja without hesitation.