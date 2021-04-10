By Our Correspondent

Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA) is partnering government and other relevant stakeholders especially those in the entertainment industry for tighter restrictions on tobacco advertising through the Nigerian film industry.

The Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi gave this hint while delivering his speech during a press briefing on Smoke-free Movies held in Abuja yesterday. According to him, the essence of the briefing is to discuss one of the open flanks that the tobacco industry has continued to exploit to woo and addict our kids to the smoking habit.

He stated that the tobacco industry has for years exploited the entertainment sector (film and music videos) to entice and conscript young people into smoking.. He noted that the practice has long been documented across the globe and has informed the need for some form of regulation of contents accessible to the young. Such regulations are in place in the US, India, Canada and some other western nations.

Mr Oluwafemi stated that Nigeria’s weak tobacco control regulations and poor enforcement has also been exploited by the tobacco industry which continues to glamourise smoking on set and in music videos. He noted that since 2020, CAPPA has been spearheading advocacy efforts at building a critical mass to confront the industry’s tactics of wooing the young and un-informed through film and music videos.

The need to check mate the industry and compel stakeholders in the sector to play active roles in the introduction of stringent measures to curb the industry’s strangled hold on the youth population informed the parley.

Also speaking through zoom at the event, a movie director and major stakeholder in Kannywood, AGM Bashir, said Kannywood as a body is ready to do anything within it’s powers to educate people on the dangers inherent in smoking.

Speaking on why CAPPA is partnering with entertainment stakeholders Oluwafemi said it is because the youths are the largest patrons of the films produced and marketed in the country,

“we are therefore elated to work with stakeholders in the entertainment industry especially Kannywood, to roll back this menace starting with the films they produce. Kannywood stakeholders are key because they are role models, influencers of our youths and relevant in ensuring Nigerian films are compliant with the WHO-FCTC and Nigeria’s National Tobacco Control Act and it’s Regulation

Also speaking at the event, Michael Olaniyan of Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids (CTFK) said there is preponderance of smoking in most Nigerian films and call on stakeholders to help enforce total ban on all forms of tobacco scenes in our movies except when used for journalistic accuracy.

CAPPA’s recommendations to the film and music stakeholders include adult rating for films with smoking scenes, strong anti-smoking adverts, anti-smoking health warnings, stopping identification of tobacco brands and total ban on tobacco products placement.

The recommendations are in line with provisions of the National Tobacco Control Act 2015 and the National Tobacco Control Regulations 2019 that prohibit tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorships in movies and entertainment.