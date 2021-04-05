BY BUKOLA IDOWU, OLUSHOLA BELLO



The Chemical and Allied Products Plc (CAP) has recorded a revenue of N8.735 billion for the financial year ended December 31, 2020.

According to the audited results released on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), CAP revenue increased by 3.9 per cent from N8.411 billion in full year 2019 to N8.735 billion in 2020, driven by strong volume growth despite the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The company announced a final dividend of N2.10 dividend per share for the period under review, following the release of its results. Gross profit declined 5.8 per cent to N3.7 billion due to input cost pressures on account of currency devaluation and supply chain disruptions, with gross margin of 42.8 per cent.

A further breakdown of the results showed that the company recorded earnings before interest, tax depreciation and amortisation EBITDA of N1.6 billion, while net finance income declined 41.3 per cent due to lower investment income yields in line with the interest rate environment.

Meanwhile, profit before tax (PBT) declined by 29.1 per cent in 2020 on account of the combined effects of lost sales during lockdown, devaluation, and supply chain disruptions, while total profit for the year stood at N1.2 billion, a 29.8 per cent decline from N1.7 billion reported in 2019. Earnings per share (EPS) also stood at N1.75, down from N2.49 in 2019.

Free Cash Flow remained very strong at N1.2 billion signifying the continued strong cash generating ability of the company in spite of significant headwinds.

Speaking on the performance, the managing director of CAP, David Wright, stated, the company recorded modest top-line growth last year despite the COVID-19 lockdown in the second quarter of 2020 and protests in the fourth quarter of 2020, effectively losing seven weeks of sales.

“We are encouraged by the growth in revenue which has been solely driven by underlying volume growth in line with our strategy. Alongside the rest of the world, we experienced supply chain disruptions which impacted our raw material sourcing and resulted in input costs pressures. We have embarked on initiatives focused on mitigating these disruptions and expect to see positive results in 2021,” he pointed out.