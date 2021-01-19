By Patrick Ochoga, Benin City

The family of Edo born business mogul and philanthropist, Capt Well Idahosa Okunbo, on Tuesday described as malicious and wicked rumour that Capt Hosa has passed on.

The Chairman, Ocean Marine Solutions Limited who had travelled to the United Kingdom on his routine medical checkup.

According to a statement signed by Dr Tinyan Okunbo, on behalf of the Okunbo’s family said their son, father and benefactor shall live beyond the rumor and warned rumor mongers to desist or face the wrath of God’s almighty.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the malicious and malevolent rumour making the rounds that our son, brother, father, grandfather and benefactor has gone to be with Lord.

“We hereby rebuke this rumour that originated from the pit of hell, and hereby state unequivocally, that Capt Idahosa Wells Okunbo is well, hale and hearty”

“Our brother, son and father will surely live beyond the rumour and God will judge those who delight in peddling fatal wishes on the innocent”.

“We take solace in the fact that similar rumours in the past have been said of great men who had always proved the evil intentions of these wicked hearts wrong, and invariably lived beyond their expectations”.

“For instance, Nigerians have not forgotten the case of Nnamdi Azikwe from whose case, we now draw inspiration that our brother, son, grandfather and benefactor will live to the fullness of his age and beyond in the mighty name of our Lord Jesus Christ. Amen. He is already testifying to The glory of God in his life and only God and God alone will take the glory in Jesus mighty name Amen and Amen”.