Senator representing Edo Senatorial zone in the National Assembly, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, has expressed shock over the death of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo, describing it as very painful.

The Edo billionaire and philanthropist died at the age of 63 in London where he traveled to for treatment of cancer.

Senator Urhoghide, in a statement in Benin yesterday, said that with his death, Edo State and the nation have lost a business guru, philanthropist, illustrious son and patriot.

He described Capt Hosa, as he was fondly called, as not only a blessing to Edo State and Nigeria, but to humanity.

According to him, “His death undoubtedly came as a rude shock. The pains of his death are piercing, and the vacuum created by his demise would be difficult to fill.

“The people have lost a committed giver, consummate business man. We will continue to remember him, especially his contributions to humanity”.

On behalf of the good people of Edo South Senatorial zone, I commiserate with his immediate family, loved ones, friends and associates.