The director-general of Nigeria’s Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) Capt. Musa Nuhu is set to be honoured as the African Aviation Personality of the Year.

The award is billed to hold on 26 February, 2022 is the 10th African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year award.

A statement made available to newsmen yesterday said shortlisted nominees were selected from results gathered via a call for nomination.

It said Nuhu will join other distinguished African business, political and diplomatic leaders during the event.

“Already confirmed to attend the event are, President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera, Lord Dolar Popat, member of the House of Lords, and the British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Rwanda and Uganda,” the statement said.

The event according to the management is planned as a hybrid and would have both in-person and virtual participation options.

It said the in-person component is billed to hold at the Dorchester Hotel, London.

The statement said Nuhu, whose tenure as the director-general of the NCAA has witnessed value-driven reforms in the aviation sector, has continued to attract commendation from within and outside the continent.

It said, “To Nuhu’s credit, the agency is currently undergoing massive reforms, especially in international certifications for in-house inspectors, world-class automation of the aviation sector, strict adherence and compliance to safety and standards by operators in the aviation sector in Nigeria.

“He also recently received a commendation for promoting indigenous aviation businesses in Nigeria. He was also instrumental in contributing to the template for the global aviation restart programme post-COVID-19.

“Nigeria’s Aviation Restart programme, hailed by continental and global aviation bodies, was partly adopted in drafting the aviation industry restart manual post-covid-19.

“He will be receiving the award alongside the winners in various categories, including President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, as the African Political Leader of the Year 2021; the President of Botswana, Mokgweetsi Masis, as the African Peace & Security Leader of the Year 2021; Egyptian Football Star, Mo Salah, as ALM Young person of the Year 2021, alongside five other distinguished Africans in a keenly contested poll.”

The management said it has been the tradition in the past nine years, winners shall be decorated and presented with honour during the annual African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award ceremony.

“This year, the event is billed to hold virtually and set to host influential Africans in business, politics, and all spheres of the African leadership spectrum.

“The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Awards, the leading vote-based third-party endorsement in the continent, has continued to attract interest from Africans within and in the Diaspora.

“The African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year, which is in its 10th year, is an annual award reserved for distinguished Africans who have blazed the trail in the year under review,” the statement added.