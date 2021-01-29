Captains of Golf Clubs across the country are already falling over each other to honour the president of the Nigeria Golf Federation (NGF) Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola with a birthday tourney, who will turn 70 on Wednesday, February 3, 2021,

The two tourneys, one at the Miccom Golf Club, Ada, Osun State and another at the Ibadan Golf Club, Oyo State will be hosted in honour of the grand birthday celebration of the former Governor of Lagos and Osun States.

The tourney at Ada would hold on Sunday, February 6, while the Ibadan game is billed for Saturday, February 13.

However, a statement from the celebrant indicated that another event could be held at the IBB golf Club in Abuja, right after the Ibadan show.

Expectedly, both the Ibadan and Ada games are fully booked with over 350 golfers across the country that indicated interest in the game. It was also gathered that invited professionals could feature in both Ada and Ibadan games.

Prince Oyinlola had expressed gratitude over the intention of Club Captains to honour him with a birthday tourney. He said that the Captains didn’t indicate interest because he is the president of the NGF but they did what they did because they cherished the absolute friendship he shared with golfers across the country over the years.

Oyinlola said: “I keep saying that we don’t play golf just because we want to play, but we play because the game affords us the opportunity to share absolute friendship and camaraderie. This is evident in the manner several tourneys came up to honour my day. I’m indeed grateful to all the Golfers”.