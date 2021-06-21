The National Committee of Heads of Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines (NACHCARD) has urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to capture graduates of agric in its various intervention programs.

This this as the association said it will accelerate achievement of food security and diversification of economy.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of the 59th meeting of the National Committee of Heads of Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines (NACHCARD) held at the Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria, Abuja, and signed by the president and secretary of the Association, Dr Egbenya Shaibu-Imodagbe and Dr. Oluyemi Akande.

They said, “NACHCARD observed that much impart will be created if graduates from Colleges of Agriculture & Related Disciplines are empowered through the CBN driven agricultural intervention programmes such as anchor borrowers to accelerate achievements of food security and diversification of economy.”

The duo noted the need to ensure that their graduates are integrated into government policies and programmes and called for a synergy in the activities and collaboration between the Colleges, Research Institutes, ARCN and the Ministry in the area of training and capacity building.

NACHCARD, however, appreciated the efforts of the Ministers of Agriculture and the Executive Secretary of ARCN in promoting policies to improve National Agricultural Research Systems through Adopted Villages, Schools and Extension Activities to re-position the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

It also commended the federal government for the re-reinstatement of overhead budgets of the Colleges and observed that this has lessen the hardships in the running of these Colleges.

The communique urged Colleges of Agriculture and Related Disciplines to strengthen their internally generated revenue by establishing consultancy services in addition to entrepreneurship development centres.