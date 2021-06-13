The captured ISWAP informant, Fandam Goni’s connection with Modu Sulum, a notorious and dreaded ISWAP Commander, has been reported to be behind attacks and destruction of electricity installations along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, leading power failure witnessed in Maiduguri for months.

Connection between the duo and other ISWAP commanders has, as well been said to be responsible for series of attacks and abductions of travellers along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway and environs.

It was further reported that the notorious ISWAP commander, Modu Sulum, one of the men behind the atrocities and blood shed along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway is a brutal commander leading ISWAP’s operations in the Allagarno axis, Kaga Local Government and the fringes of the Lake Chad.

Report had it that Modu Sulum is unforgiving and that if one offends him, he must have his vengeance.

LEADERSHIP Sunday reports that Maiduguri and environs are still wallowing in darkness for the past four months following serial destruction of electricity installations along the Maiduguri-Damaturu highway by the terrorists.

According to a disclosure by intelligence source to LEADERSHIP Sunday yesterday, in Maiduguri, in a foiled plan by ISWAP terrorists to attack military and TCN Workers and destroy electricity installation along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway, the military intercepted a telephone conversation on 8th June, 2021 between Modu SuLum, ISWAP Commander, located around Jakana Village in Konduga local government area, and Fandam Goni where he enquired from Goni, ISWAP informant located around Mainok Village Kaga LGA, both in Borno State, whether military operatives had returned to Mainok Village.

According to the intelligence source, Modu Sulum also asked whether TCN workers were sighted fixing the vandalised electric poles in Mainok that supplied power to Maiduguri City.

The Intelligence source said Fandam Goni responded in the intercepted telephone conversation by confirming to Modu Sulum, the presence of both the military and the TCN staff at the site.

The Intelligence source said similarly, same day, conversation of Modu Sulum, ISWAP Logistics Commander, located around Sambisa forest and his associate, Bukar Zainami , located around Mainok Village, Kaga local government area of Borno State, revealed that the duo had perfected plans to attack electricity infrastructure around Mainok and Jakana villages in the state.

Meanwhile, the Intelligence source added that after intercepting Fandam Goni’s several communications with the senior ISWAP commanders, the troops traced him to a hideout in Mainok axis.