Yesterday, Ayodeji Jemirin, a bolt driver in Abuja was a victim of bumper-to-bumper car accident at Finance Junction, Wuse Zone 7 area of Abuja.

His 2009 Toyota Corolla was sandwiched between an Ford Escape behind and another Toyota Camry in front leaving him with a double impact on his rear and front bumper after a hit by the vehicle behind him. His own car which was forcefully propelled hit the rear bumper of the Toyota Camry in his front.

According to recent research, as many as 9 out of 10 drivers found that they had such an experience, and a quarter of those surveyed admitted to having personally driven unsafely close to another driver.

When traffic becomes a major obstacle to your daily commute, it tends to become extremely stressful. This can directly impact your performance on the road as the strain will break your attention from following traffic safety rules.

Abuja’s transportation network is well developed and expanding, although rapid urbanisation has put pressure on the existing network. Built in accordance with the city master plan the metropolitan road network is extensive, although satellite towns remain underserved.

Abuja’s population growth is estimated at 8.32% per annum, while satellite city populations are found to be rising even more quickly, at an estimated 20% each year. The World Population Review data shows that the current metro area population of Abuja in 2022 is 3,652,000, a 5.43% increase from 2021.

The metro area population of Abuja in 2021 was 3,464,000, a 5.67% increase from 2020. In 2020, it was 3,278,000, a 5.91% increase from 2019.

Rapid urbanisation can be attributed to a range of factors including better economic opportunities on offer in the territory, underinvestment in smaller towns and villages surrounding the FCT, and the relative safety of the area in a region affected by conflicts.

Rapid population growth has led to a rising proliferation of informal settlements, which have strained infrastructure systems.

In September 2018 Victoria Imande, former acting director of the FCTA’s Satellite Town Development Department, reported that just 20 per cent of the FCT’s population lives in Abuja city centre, while the remaining 80 per cent reside in peripheral urban areas such as Jikoyi, Gwagwalada, Karu and Dutse Alhaji. The Abuja Master Plan of 1979, which laid out the long-term urban design of the city, was guided by the vision of equal access to the city’s public services and an organised distribution of residential and green spaces. However, urbanisation rates have far outstripped those envisioned by the planners, with the authorities struggling to cope with expanding informal settlements as a result of insufficient housing supply.

According to the Federal Capital Territory Administration, the housing deficit in Abuja hovers around 1.7 and two million.

It also says at least 600 abandoned buildings have been identified by the authorities, with most of them located in Gwarimpa, Wuse, Garki, Maitama, Asokoro and Apo – way above the means of most civil servants.

A BusinessDay Report reveals that shanties and slums are also building up especially in places like Jabi, Utako, Airport Road, Asokoro, and all area councils, where the master plan is increasingly violated.

Mohammed Bello, the FCT minister, had admitted that the problem will increase crime rate in the city. Another source of concern he stressed, is the burden of waste management, with attendant health problems for citizens and a possible outbreak of epidemics.

Bello said he cannot control what he described as an “exploding population” in the city – tagged “Centre of Unity”, but assured that his ministry was working to manage the situation by strengthening institutions and increasing infrastructure to meet the needs of the city.

The popular Jabi Motor Park, a major transit point for travellers to almost all the states of the country, has seen heightened activity. Sam, the manager of one of the Transport companies, confirmed the daily influx, relying on the data from daily ticket sales.

According to him, people are even moving in with their entire families into the city.

“It is true that people are coming in from the states in the North central, including Benue, Plateau, Kogi and Kwara. There is no day that we don’t have people coming in. Most of them are men and women but we still have families relocating. When you ask them (why they are rushing in), they tell you it is because of insecurity. When you tell them that Abuja is very costly, they tell you their life is more important,” Sam said.

Less than one year of relocating from Jos, Plateau State to Abuja, Nnamdi Nwankwo, a resident recalls the trauma of waking up to incessant bandits, kidnappers and herdsmen attacks drove him out of his initial base. He further worries about insufficient security operatives needed to tackle criminality in the country.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, an official of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCDA), disclosed that the fast-rising population of the FCT is now a cause for concern to the authorities.

According to him, the influx of people from other parts of Nigeria has begun to put pressure on the city, citing the persistent traffic build up on the roads leading in and out of neighbouring states. The 10 lane expressways at Lugbe Airport Road and Kubwa are no longer immune to these congestions.

“Abuja today is experiencing this grind because over the years, the government in power did not envisage a time when Nigerians will begin to seek refuge in the Federal Capital. There is so much insecurity in the various states across the country and yet, the government of the day is not finding a lasting solution to this problem.

So, with this sprawling population comes an increased number of vehicles on the roads with their attendant congestion since not many new roads have been built. As careful as one may try to drive from time to time, one’s vehicle can be involved in an accident, caused by others or oneself. The type of damage will vary from dings and scratches to the more severe dents and crushed metal.

According to Ayodeji, the Bolt driver identified earlier on, many traffic accidents will cause a driver to put the brakes on and hit the car in front.

“As you are moving forward, it is going to be the front of your vehicle that will sustain more impacts. Equally, accidental damage can be caused by scraping the front of the car (trying to drive around a tricky car park, difficult corners or moving out of your own drive),” he said.

Jonah Achibong, an official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Abuja “From other drivers pulling out onto the highway without looking, to parked cars that get scratched by pedestrians trying to squeeze past or drivers opening their door and hitting yours, side impacts are the main cause of damage.

He said that if the impact is severe, it can cause the hood over the engine to lift and crumple up. “However, there are other factors which can cause damage to the bonnet of the car like falling objects and extreme weather conditions,” he said.

Experts say one of the best ways to avoid getting in a wreck is to remain completely focused on the road. “Distracted driving is the nation’s top cause of accidents, and while you can’t prevent other drivers from looking at their phones, you can at least reduce your accident risk by waiting until you’re parked to do any texting or browsing on your device. There are also other distractions that should be avoided, such as eating or applying makeup. These activities mean you don’t have two hands on the wheel, which can make you more prone to a wreck,” Achibong said.

You can also decrease your accident risk by ensuring that your windshield is free of blemishes that could obstruct your visibility. Cracks, rock chips, and scratches should be promptly addressed so that they’re not impeding your ability to see the road ahead.

And to mitigate the risk of slamming into the car in front of you, it’s crucial that your brakes are in great shape. As soon as you notice a symptom of brake trouble, such as grinding or squealing, you will want to be proactive about taking care of it because sooner or later, someone is going to hit your car in Abuja traffic. Just having an active brake could make all the difference.