The Tsaunin Kura GRA Residents Association (Sabo GRA) has called on the Kaduna State government to immortalize its President General, Comrade (Dr) Silas Adamu who died from a ghastly car accident alongside his wife and daughter.

A statement signed by the Executive Public Relations Officer (EPRO) of Sabo GRA, Okpani Jacob Onjewu Dickson, made available to newsmen on Tuesday said the accident occured along Kaduna-Abuja Highway on Monday March 8, 2021.

“We are still shocked over news of the death of our President General from a ghastly car accident along Kaduna-Abuja Highway on Monday March 8, 2021.

“It is even more saddening that his wife and daughter also lost their lives from same accident,” it said.

The statement described him as a man of peace who sacrificed his time and resources in building peace.

“He was not just a philanthropist, but a man commited to preaching peace to all around him.

“In less than a year of his leadership of our community, he impacted several lives individually and all of us as a community,” it added.

The statement prayed for God to grant his soul and that of his wife and daughter eternal rest.