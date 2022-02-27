All is set for the 2022 Carabao Cup final as Chelsea take on Liverpool at the Wembley Stadium in London (Today),Sunday 27 February 2022. SuperSport viewers can watch the match live on DStv and GOtv SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 & GOtv channel 31).

The Reds will be seeking to move back to the top of the pile for all-time EFL Cup trophies, they are currently tied on eight titles with Manchester City, with Liverpool’s last triumph coming in 2012, while the Blues are determined to add to their five Carabao trophy wins, the latest of which arrived in 2015.

Chelsea is currently tied with Manchester United and Aston Villa as joint-third most successful team in the competition with five trophies apiece. Victory over Liverpool on Sunday will establish the London based team outrightly as the third most successful team.

“I come from a club where it was very very important to win trophies. Defined itself for trophies. It is good that we are not shy to say we want to win it and we want to be in finals and want to win finals,” said Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

