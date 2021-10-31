Frank Onyeka’s Brentford will host Chelsea while Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho’s Leicester City will be guests to Eight-time winners Liverpool, in the quarter-finals of this season’s Carabao Cup.

The draw for the last eight of English second cup competition was held on Saturday.

In other pairings, Sunderland, the only EFL club left in the competition, travel to Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal, while West Ham, who knocked out holders Manchester City in round four, face last year’s beaten finalists Tottenham.

The ties will be played during the week commencing 20 December 2021.

League One side Sunderland are the only team from outside the Premier League left in the competition.

