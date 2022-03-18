Federal government said it would support local manufacturers of electric vehicles in Nigeria in order to reduce carbon emissions.

This was stated by the director-general, National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Jelani Aliyu, who made the disclosure in a lecture he delivered, yesterday, at the National Institute for Security Studies (NISS), Abuja.

Aliyu also said at least 30, 000 youths were being offered training in mechatronics (specialised skills in advanced automated manufacturing) across the country.

Speaking on the lecture with the topic, “The Role of National Automotive Design and Development Council in Response to Climate Change in Nigeria”, presented to participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC 15), at a special plenary session at the NISS, Aliyu said: “We hope to give more support to indigenous manufacturers of electric vehicles as well as promote stakeholders/private sector in vehicle electrification policy of government.

“We are training over 30,000 youths across the country, empowering them and giving them the necessary skills in mechatronics”.

Aliyu, who admitted that “gas is actually safer than petrol and diesel”, also applauded the commitment of some automotive companies towards achieving made-in-Nigeria vehicles.

