Carbon Microfinance Bank has announced the launch of its fully digital banking service that allows customers to open a bank account, own Visa debit cards, enjoy 15.5% on savings and buy now, pay later at 0% interest.

Ikenna Okwuagu, Carbon’s Head of Business Transformation, says: “For us, the physical debit cards represent a more robust channel to offer value-added services to anyone who operates a Carbon bank account. It is also a furtherance of Carbon’s mission of being fully embedded in our customers’ financial lives.”

One of such value-added services is Carbon Zero ; Carbon announced that this buy now, pay later product will now be accessible to eligible customers on its mobile application. Carbon Zero gives Carbon cardholders the option to split purchases into four installments, to be paid back over 6 weeks at a zero interest rate.

Prior to this, customers could open a Carbon bank account from their mobile phone in minutes, save money, make online payments and transfers, receive funds, access low-interest loans, and request credit reports.

With the addition of the Visa debit card, Carbon bank account holders will now be able to spend money in their accounts across online and offline channels including ATMs, POS machines, e-commerce stores, ride-hailing apps, to mention a few.. They will also be able to manage their card activities right from the app.

Having Visa cards and Carbon Zero, Carbon plans to build on its customer base of 3 million users by offering a more complete banking experience for people with different needs, whether they are saving money at industry-high interest gains, sending money at no extra cost, making payments online and offline, or spreading payment for things they need the most but can’t afford at once.

About Carbon

Carbon Microfinance Bank (formerly PayLater) is a pan-African digital bank empowering individuals with access to a more rewarding banking experience. Whether it’s high-yield investments, free bank transfers, flexible loans, interest savings accounts, or zero-interest payment plans on consumer purchases, Carbon is focused on connecting all people with the financial means they need to pursue a life of dignity and prosperity.