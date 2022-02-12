There are agitations among voters in Nyanya Polling Units 022, 099 and 94, as voters complain about omission of their names on the voters’ register as well as the malfunctioning of Bimodal Voters Verification Accreditation System (BVVAS).

Voters who spoke with LEADERSHIP said they were frustrated and disappointed that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) could not conduct a flawless local council election in an off-cycle election year.

A voter, Francis Emmanuel, who eventually cast his vote after hours of waiting, said the voters’ register omitted many people’s names and that the card readers in the three polling units were malfunctioning.

“Some people have gone away in annoyance. Despite the fact that we are not many, we still have to spend hours because some people cannot find their names and the BVVAS are fluctuating,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

INEC officials on ground claimed that they had the situation under control, but the three units are solely manned by adhoc staff, with no substantive INEC official present.

Our reporter gathered that electoral officials were re-capturing voters as a means to mitigate the challenge at polling unit 022.

However, there were only three and seven people who had cast their votes in polling units 094 and 99 respectively.

Asked why there were such low turnouts in their units, INEC officials on ground said they could not ascertain what was responsible and, as adhoc staff, do not have adequate information to share.

ADVERTISEMENT