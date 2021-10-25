Caritas Nigeria calls on the federal government to promote skills acquisition programs for youth empowerment and sustainable development in the country.

Rev. Fr. Uchechukwu Obodoechina, Executive Secretary/CEO Catholic Caritas Foundation of Nigeria made this call during the 10-anniversary celebration of Caritas Nigeria, with the theme: Empowering the community to eradicate poverty.

Obodoechina explained that the enormity of obvious human misery and poverty in the rural communities, and the attendant hopelessness among the communities in dire need can be demoralizing.

“Yet, Caritas Nigeria has been commissioned and sent-forth by our founding fathers, to go about its duties, to bring the joy of life to the people living in pain and despair in those communities.

“We would not tire in our commitment to arouse the consciences of our duty bearers to the enormity of their responsibilities in building a humane society in Nigeria.

“This explains the choice of the theme, empowering the community to eradicate poverty. It is our conviction that when persons are capacitated with the requisite skills and knowledge, they can be self-sustaining and self-reliant.

“The teeming Nigerian youth population is looking up to the society to chart that part of well-being, that guarantees fullness of life in freedom and peace for all,” he said.

Prof. Pat Utomi, of Lagos Business School, commended Caritas Nigeria for its effort in improving the living standard of deprived communities, urging the foundation to continue in its skills acquisition programs, that it is the only ways the future of Nigerian youths can be secured.