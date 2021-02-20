ADVERTISEMENT

By John Mkom, Jalingo.

Chairman Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT) Taraba state, Comrade Peter Jurius Vow, has urged all the teachers in the state to be carrying their guns while going to their respective schools to protect themselves and their pupils.

Jurius stated this in reaction to the abduction and kidnapping of students in some states of Nigeria.

He also credited his view on the recent statement made by the Nigerian minister for defense, Bashir Magashi, that Nigerians should be ready to defend themselves against bandits.

He added that the future of Nigeria is at stake, going by the level of kidnapping and abduction of students.

“These children being held by bandits are doctors, journalists, professors, governors or world leaders of tomorrow.

“With what is going on, our future is threatened, government should intensify more security efforts, we should also be watchful in our environment, let’s report unusual faces to security and monitor our areas to forestall insecurity challenges.