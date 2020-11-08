By ANTHONY AWUNOR, Lagos

Leading tech-enabled automotive trading platform, Cars45 has partnered financial institutions – fintechs and banks to provide vehicle financing services to both consumers and car dealers.

The new initiative is with a view to removing long-standing barriers to car ownership and help grow the pool of car owners across the country

The auto firm also reiterated its commitment to enabling trade within Nigeria’s automotive industry as well as defining the future of automotive trade across the country by providing consumers with a brand experience that helps them with smarter buying and selling choices

The company noted that its expansion into Kenya and Ghana is growing while strengthening its partnerships with car manufacturers and OEMs that include KIA, Kelwarams and CFAO with a view to facilitating new car sales and ownership.

At a recent interactive session in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer, Cars45, Soumobroto “Sunny” Ganguly stated that meeting the needs and expectations of its customers and stakeholders will remain a major imperative.

According to him, the company has intensified efforts in solving the challenges across the automotive value chain from new, to used, logistics, aftermarket, repair services and scrap vehicles while the business continues to grow on the back of innovation and technology.

Ganguly said “Cars45 has moved into over twelve cities across Nigeria and two others in Africa, we have a growing franchise dealer network coupled with our Autopreneur support system that has empowered so many young people financially, and our marketplace has exceeded expectations in facilitating consumer-to-consumer vehicle trades and making the car ownership dreams of lots of people come true. We are confident in our ability to deliver and the strength of our mission to enable automotive trade across the continent.”

On the recent management changes, the CEO noted that Frontier Car Group (FCG) which had invested in Cars45 Series A fund raise in May 2017 was acquired by OLX Group in November 2019 to demonstrate their ambition to lead the online market for used cars.

Also speaking during the briefing, Head, Marketing and Communications, Shola Adekoya reiterated the company’s commitment to driving the growth of the automotive sector in Nigeria and ensuring that car-buying and ownership becomes a seamless, safe and secure experience for consumers.

“We take our responsibility of providing quality service offerings underpinned by transparency and integrity very seriously. It is incumbent upon us to develop value-based products that will enhance value creation for the Nigerian used cars marketplace.”

Head, Lead Management & Marketplace; Patricia Duru noted that Cars45 has prioritized the delivery of a transformative customer experience for all stakeholders even as its marketplace provides value and variety for consumers.

The event had in attendance senior management executives from Cars45 that include: Head, Finance, Elizabeth Iyi-Eweka; Head, Technical Operations, Pankaj Bohra and Head, People Operations and Central Support Services, Olajumoke Obembe amongst others.