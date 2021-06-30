Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao has stressed the need for regional collaboration in the fight against insurgency and terrorism in the West African sub-region.

The CAS stated this known when he received the Inspector General of Senegalese Armed Forces (SAF), General de Division El hadji Daouda Niang in his office.

According to the statement by the director of public relations and information Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the CAS said the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) and other armed forces in the region must synergise their efforts in view of the transnational nature of terrorism and its impact on the security of the entire region.

He said past collaborations between the various armed forces in quelling and resolving conflicts in Liberia, Sierra Leone and of recent The Gambia, are indicative of the import of regional cooperation and collaboration.

“Now more than ever before is the time for us to come together to curb the current security challenges in West Africa,” he said.

He commended the Senegalese Armed Forces for always being on hand to collaborate with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) whenever the need arose.

According to him, the collaboration between the NAF and SAF during its deployment to The Gambia in 2017 which lead to the deployment of 200 NAF personnel as well as air assets to Senegal prior to Operation Restore Democracy in The Gambia is indicative of what synergy, cooperation and collaboration can achieve.

In his remarks, General El hadji Daouda Niang stated that he was in Nigeria to seek for collaboration and to strengthen cooperation between the SAF and the AFN.