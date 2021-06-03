The Chief Of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Isiaka Amao has said he expects nothing short of excellence from the Nigerian Airforce pioneering medical doctors of the Family Residency Training Programme.

Amao said this at the inauguration ceremony of the Family Medicine Residency programme conducted at 661 Nigerian Airforce Hospital, Logistics Command, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The CAS said that the pioneer medical doctors benefiting from the programme should note that an enormous responsibility had been placed on their shoulders.

“Let me therefore sound a bit of warning that the duration of this programme is fixed and starts counting from June 1.

“You are expected to achieve certain milestones at specified intervals and failure to do so will result in sanctions in line with the rules and regulations guiding the Nigerian Airforce courses.

“I therefore, expect excellent performance as you instill discipline while promoting core values of integrity, service before self and excellence in all you do throughout the duration of the training,” he said.

Amao stated that he was delighted because the event marked another step towards the fulfillment of two of the key drivers of his visions for the Nigerian Airforce.

He noted that the visions were pursuit of purposeful training and human capacity development as well as boosting morale by improving personnel welfare.

“From the time I assumed office as CAS, we have continued to accord high quality to purposeful training as a major tool for human capacity development,’’ he said.