By Tarkaa David, Abuja

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao warned armed bandits terrorising North West and other states that the Nigerian Air Force will smoke them out of the forests and other hideouts.

This is just as he assured the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, of the readiness of the service in synergy with other security agencies to rid Kaduna State and the Nation of banditry and all other forms of criminality.

The CAS made this commitment when he paid a courtesy call on the Governor, yesterday at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.

In a statement by the director public relations and information Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet,Air Marshal Amao informed the Governor of President Mohammadu Buhari’s marching order to the Service Chiefs to rid the entire Nation of all criminal elements, a task which, he said, the Services have sworn to execute expeditiously.

He commended Governor El-Rufai for his monumental developmental strides as well as his zeal towards solving the security challenges in the State.

In his remarks, Governor El-Rufai thanked the CAS for the visit and

singled out NAF personnel in Kaduna for their professionalism,

dedication and particularly for their integrity in all dealings with

the Kaduna State Government.

He said for a long time, Nigerians have taken peace and security for

granted until the current spate of insecurity afflicting the Nation.

He called on all Nigerians to appreciate and support the efforts of

the military as they continue to make efforts to keep the Nation safe.

“the security situation could have been worse but for the efforts of

our Armed Forces”.

The Governor said along with Governors of the North West Zone, had

agreed to assist the military, particularly in efforts at employing

scientific measures towards containing insecurity.

On the payment of ransom to kidnappers, the Governor reiterated the

resolve of his Government not to pay any ransom to bandits and

kidnappers, saying, “we will not pay a penny to any bandit’. He went

further to state that despite the threats of kidnapping, schools would

continue to remain open.

According to him, the decision to keep schools open was taken so as

not to allow criminals to dictate the education of children in the

State. He also said the ability of the military to swiftly respond to

kidnapping further gives the State the confidence to keep schools

open.

Earlier on, the CAS had toured units in NAF Base Kaduna, where he was

briefed on ongoing operations within Kaduna and the North West Zone.

The CAS also held an interactive session with officers, airmen and

airwomen of the Air Training Command (ATC) and co-located units in

Kaduna, where he reiterated the need for jointness and cooperation

with sister Services and other security agencies. According to him,

“No real success can be achieved if we do not work together. We must

also note that there are no individual trophies in the fight against

insecurity”. Personnel were also reminded to remain disciplined in the

discharge of their duties while also assuring them of adequate

measures to take care of all their welfare needs.