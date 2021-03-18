By Tarkaa David, Abuja
The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao warned armed bandits terrorising North West and other states that the Nigerian Air Force will smoke them out of the forests and other hideouts.
This is just as he assured the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, of the readiness of the service in synergy with other security agencies to rid Kaduna State and the Nation of banditry and all other forms of criminality.
The CAS made this commitment when he paid a courtesy call on the Governor, yesterday at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Kaduna.
In a statement by the director public relations and information Air Cdre Edward Gabkwet,Air Marshal Amao informed the Governor of President Mohammadu Buhari’s marching order to the Service Chiefs to rid the entire Nation of all criminal elements, a task which, he said, the Services have sworn to execute expeditiously.
He commended Governor El-Rufai for his monumental developmental strides as well as his zeal towards solving the security challenges in the State.
In his remarks, Governor El-Rufai thanked the CAS for the visit and
singled out NAF personnel in Kaduna for their professionalism,
dedication and particularly for their integrity in all dealings with
the Kaduna State Government.
He said for a long time, Nigerians have taken peace and security for
granted until the current spate of insecurity afflicting the Nation.
He called on all Nigerians to appreciate and support the efforts of
the military as they continue to make efforts to keep the Nation safe.
“the security situation could have been worse but for the efforts of
our Armed Forces”.
The Governor said along with Governors of the North West Zone, had
agreed to assist the military, particularly in efforts at employing
scientific measures towards containing insecurity.
On the payment of ransom to kidnappers, the Governor reiterated the
resolve of his Government not to pay any ransom to bandits and
kidnappers, saying, “we will not pay a penny to any bandit’. He went
further to state that despite the threats of kidnapping, schools would
continue to remain open.
According to him, the decision to keep schools open was taken so as
not to allow criminals to dictate the education of children in the
State. He also said the ability of the military to swiftly respond to
kidnapping further gives the State the confidence to keep schools
open.
Earlier on, the CAS had toured units in NAF Base Kaduna, where he was
briefed on ongoing operations within Kaduna and the North West Zone.
The CAS also held an interactive session with officers, airmen and
airwomen of the Air Training Command (ATC) and co-located units in
Kaduna, where he reiterated the need for jointness and cooperation
with sister Services and other security agencies. According to him,
“No real success can be achieved if we do not work together. We must
also note that there are no individual trophies in the fight against
insecurity”. Personnel were also reminded to remain disciplined in the
discharge of their duties while also assuring them of adequate
measures to take care of all their welfare needs.