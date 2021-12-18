The Citizens Advocacy For Social and Economic Rights (CASER) has decried the blatant disregard for legal standards of public procurement as being witnessed in the alleged manipulation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s earlier directive for an International Competitive Bidding to be conducted for the appointment of an agent to implement the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN).

ICTN is a web-based portal for managing the security and accuracy of cargo, freight, and vessels coming into and leaving Nigeria. It is a cargo verification solution that is internet[1]based and provides real-time information on cargo destined to implementing country. Addressing a press briefing in Abuja yesterday, the executive director, CASER, Barr Frank Tietie, said to cover up violations MedTech Scientific Ltd and Rozi International were appointed to implement ICTN in the country.

Tietie said they are compelled as a Nigerian civil society organisation, in the public and national interest, to bring to the attention f the public that the ongoing implementation of ICTN as recently directed by President Buhari was fraught with issues of official malfeasance, fraudulent misrepresentation, and brazen violation of known legal standards of public procurement.