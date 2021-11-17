Top singer, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has continue to receive credit alerts on his account to the extent that he said that he was tried of receiving money.

The fund that got to his account has reached a hundred and fourteen million plus (N114,053,067.53) as at the time of filing this report.

The cash challenge which started on Wednesday afternoon, had gone viral with many celebs trying to emulate the singer and request for funds from their fans out of amusement perhaps.

Overwhelmed by the show of love, Davido said, “We are stopping here” on his social media handle.

One of the highlights of the cash challenge was when billionaire businessmen, Mr Femi Otedola, surprised the singer with a staggering amount though undisclosed.

Davido had made a screenshot from his Instagram status, and screamed “this one no be alert, na alarm.”

He also acknowledged the Elegushi of the Ikate-Elegushi Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Saheed Ademola Elegushi, Kusenla III, who donated N5million to his cause.

Davido, who is a generous giver himself, had always used his mantra, ‘We rise by lifting others’ to point out his philosophy.

The singer had earlier disclosed he was soliciting funds to facilitate the clearance of his Rolls Royce, the British automobile brand, at the ports.

LEADERSHIP reports that Davido’s birthday anniversary is on Sunday, November 21, 2021.