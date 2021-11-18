Top musician, Davido, is really cashing out since he put out a one million naira challenge on Wednesday requesting for those who benefited from his music hit to donate money to his cause.

Interestingly, his first Baby Mama, Sophia Momodu, has joined the list of friends and fans who donated money to the musician.

Expressing his surprise at the lofty gesture of one million naira, the star singer was not expecting the money from her as he took to his Instagram story to express gratitude.

“Haaaaaa, Mama Imade”, Davido wrote when he received the one million naira alert.

As his 29th birthday anniversary approaches on Sunday, indeed his star power has really come to the surface even as other celebs have queue behind him.

The fund has hit about N151m from friends and fans as at the time of filing this report on Wednesday.

Davido surely has seen that he is well-loved by Nigerians.