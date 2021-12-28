The FCT Resident Youths Association has empathised with the management, staff, business owners and vendors affected by the fire incident at the popular Abuja shopping mall, Next Cash ‘N Carry, in Jahi district of the capital city on Sunday.

President of the association, Amb. Akoshile Mukhtar, after an on-the-site inspection of the level of damage at the shopping mall, praised first responders who risked their lives to help salvage some goods from the mall and put out the fire.

He expressed deep concern over the loss of goods and the attendant consequences the unfortunate incident will have on shop owners and workers directly and indirectly.

According to him, “While we await the outcome of the official inquiry into the immediate and remote causes of the incident, as directed by the Honourable Minister of the FCT, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, we equally urge speedy conclusion of the process and implementation of recommendations therefrom to prevent such scale of damage happening in the FCT again.

“We urge FCT leadership to engage with the management of Next Cash N Carry to help ameliorate the effect on the employees and vendors of the company.

“We commend the youths who were at the scene of the incident to help rescue goods from the store and secured same on behalf of the owners of the store. The spirit shown by these youth is a source of hope that indeed the average Nigerian youth is inherently good, and if given the right opportunities aren’t as destructive as they are made to look,” he said.

Mukhtar said FCT youths have always shown exemplary qualities whenever the need arises.

“The spirit shown by these gallant Nigerians reflects the true values of our society that politicians and the international media ought to project about Nigeria and Nigerians. We further urge the security agencies to mobilize to the area to prevent loss of lives or valuables and prevent the breakdown of law and order in any shape or form,” he added.

