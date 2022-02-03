The Nigerian private sector performance contrasted to 53.7 points in the first month of 2022, as cash shortages weighed on new orders, the Stanbic IBTC Bank Nigeria, Purchasing Manufacturing Index (PMI) had shown.

The PMI revealed that the opening month of 2022 revealed a solid expansion in Nigeria’s private sector.

According to the report, output continued to rise at a robust pace thanks to larger workforces as well as supportive domestic and international demand conditions.

“However, cash shortages weighed on new orders, which rose at the softest rate for a year-and-a-half. Nevertheless, firms remained committed to raising output and stockpiled inputs accordingly, while sentiment improved to an 11-month high,” it stressed.

It noted that cost pressures remained sharp in January, but purchase price inflation eased notably from December’s previous peak.

The sector PMI declined to 53.7 in January from 56.4 in December, the latest expansion pointed to a softer, yet solid, improvement in business conditions. Expansions have now been seen in each of the last 19 months, with the latest uptick the softest since September.

The PMI readings above 50.0 signal an improvement in business conditions on the previous month, while readings below 50.0 show deterioration.

The report said: “Central to the moderation was a notable slowdown in new order growth.Total new business rose at the softest pace in 18 months with panel comments mentioning that cash shortages and high prices weighed on new order growth.

“With new order growth easing in January, firms raised their output levels at a softer pace. The rate of growth was still robust, however, and above the long-run series average.

tor data revealed expansions across the board, although agriculture recorded by far the strongest increase. Manufacturing, wholesale & retail and services followed, respectively.

“Sentiment improved to an 11-month high during the month amid plans to expand operations. As a result, firms raised their head counts marginally which contributed to a sharp reduction in backlogs.”

Stanbic IBTC Bank pointed out that, “Lead times continued to improve in January, but to the weakest extent since April 2020. The resurgence of COVID-19 cases and tighter restrictions in international markets were often mentioned as factors that weighed on vendor performance.

“Meanwhile, a sustained period of output and new order growth encouraged advance ordering strategies. There was also an indication that firms added to stockpiles to protect against future price hikes. Both purchasing activity and input inventories rose at robust, albeit softerrates.

“Rising wage and raw material prices led to another increase in overall input costs. Unfavourable exchange rate movements also drove up expenses. Consequently, firms increased selling charges, but the rate of increase moderated notably.”