National enrolment officer of the Conditional Cash Transfer, Mr Shimang Shikfu, has tasked the Enugu State Cash Transfer Unit officers to enrol the “poorest of the poor and vulnerable households” into the scheme to eradicate poverty.

He stated this in Enugu at the capacity building workshop for the facilitators and desk officers of the scheme, drawn from across the 17 local government areas of the state. He also charged them to be transparent, especially in selecting the beneficiaries as stipulated by the National Cash Transfer Office.

The state governor, represented by the focal person, National Social Investment Programme (N-SIP), Enugu, Dr Innocent Ogbonna, expressed joy that the number of the state beneficiaries is getting up to 30,000.

According to the chief officer of the state cash transfer unit, Mr Sunday Ogbuanya, “The trainees would capture the data of the beneficiaries at various communities in the state.”

The national head, Enrollment Department of the National Cash Transfer Programme, Sadiya Abdullahi, said, “The beneficiaries are given money, coached, trained, and mentored.”

It was gathered that the beneficiaries would receive N10, 000 bi-monthly.