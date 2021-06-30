The Corporate Administrators and Secretaries Professional Institute of
Nigeria (CASPIN), says it has trained its members on corporate and
uncompromising leadership style.
This was contained in an address by the institute’s registrar, Dr
Fredrick Sunday, at the 2021/2022 Mandatory Continuing Professional
Development (MCPD) for recertification and upgrade of CASPIN members and induction of new professional members held in Abuja.
Sunday said that CASPIN has already established a network of
Nigeria-Africa corporate administrators to tackle the challenges
facing leadership and administration.
He said that the institute in its quest to fight corruption in the
management system, it has a network of research professional’s fellows
primarily involved in Human Capital Development, relevant research
policies and capacity building activities and training in public and
private sectors and business related discipline.
He said, ‘’With a common goal of building Nigeria-Africa network of
seasoned corporate administrators and professional secretaries, CASPIN
has upgraded and merged with Nigerian Institute of Professional
Administrators and Office Technology and Management (NIPAS) now taking
over secretariat studies in tertiary institutions in Nigeria.
“This is a plus to the institute objectives embedded in the philosophy that continuous professional pursuit and education is a prime contributor to the development of self, society and diverse human
enterprise.
“The economic challenge is enormous and all hands must be on deck to
ensure improving accountability and good governance in Nigeria.”
He urged all professional members coming on board to be responsible
ambassadors of their employing organisations by displaying high sense
of responsibility as well as uphold the lofty ideals of the institute.
He also urged them to be very supportive to bring a responsible
leadership and corporate governance in the society.