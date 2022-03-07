Catholic Bishops under the auspices of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria (CBCN) have called on all Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and get ready to vote according to their conviction of who is capable of leading Nigeria or the State to a better life.

Archbishop Augustine Akubeze, President of CBCN who made this call on behalf of the Bishops at CBCN First Plenary in Abuja on Sunday, said Nigeria is one in which Nigerians have come to discover that God is still very much at work in the country despite all Nigerians’ failures.

He said that Nigerians have failed God as individuals who allowed corruption to deprive them of living the good life God has given to them, that Nigerians have failed God by allowing insecurity and criminality to thrive in the country.

“Some of us may refute this claim of individual failure to God, by saying we are not the government. We cannot run away from the fact that very often people get the kind of government they deserve. Yes, this is true, the numbers of Nigerians who vote are very few.

“For those who do not vote, they have already voted by allowing a few to determine the future of the majority. The argument that INEC or other agents may not make our votes count is no longer acceptable. We must exercise our right to vote and then speak to protect our vote.

“We call on all Nigerians to get their Permanent Voters Card and get ready to vote according to their conviction of who is capable of leading Nigeria or the State to a better life.

“Vote for those who can ensure the security of life and property vote for those who have shown that they can unite us as a people. Vote for people who possess the capacity to make Nigeria into an industrial hub for Africa. Vote for people who can make Nigeria a land of opportunity for all. Vote for people who can make our dreams come to life,” he said.

The Catholic Bishops said that Nigerians must resist the temptation of falling into a divisive political campaign, that they are united as people who believe in One God who created all Nigerians to live happily together in this world.

“We are united by all religions and beliefs that have invited us to love one another and work for the good of our society. We are united in our common search for a nation that cares for everyone.

“We are united in our common dream for a Nigeria that provides opportunities for everyone. We are united in praying and working for a Nigeria where governments at all levels are accountable to the people who gave them power.

“We are united in our yearning and desire for a Nigeria with strong institutions. We are all united in looking forward to a Nigeria that will be audacious enough to ensure that our constitution reflects our common aspiration to live in unity, peace, and justice. We are united in seeking a constitution that will provide for the needs of every Nigeria,” he said.