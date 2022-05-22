Catholic Diocese of Gboko has suspended its priest Rev. Fr Hyacinth Iormem Alia for delving into partisan politics.

The suspension was contained in a letter signed by the Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Gboko, and Apostolic Administrator Sede Vacante, Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala, his Lordship William Avenya titled: ‘Suspension of Revd Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia from Sacred Ministry.

Avenya maintained that the Church does not allow its clerics to get involved in partisan politics.

The letter reads in part, “Greetings of the Paschal Season from the Chancery, Gboko. May I begin by acknowledging and appreciating you for your commitment and dedication to the work of spreading the Good News of Christ.

“I write to communicate to you the suspension of my priest, Revd. Fr. Hyacinth lormem Alia from public ministry after series of admonitions to him Ex can. 1371, 2° CIC.

“The Mother Church does not allow her clerics to get involved in partisan politics on their own Ex can. 285, 3 CIC. You are aware that my son, your brother, and your priest has purchased the party form to contest for the office of the Governor of Benue State under the All Progressives Congress (APC), which is totally against our vocation”

“Therefore, to respond to the spiritual and pastoral needs of the Church in the Catholic Diocese of Gboko, I have suspended him from the exercise of the sacred ministry.

This canonical suspension takes effect from the moment it is communicated to him and lasts until he ceases from contumacy.

The Bishop, however, assured him of his prayers and best wishes.

But in a swift reaction to the Suspension of Rev. Fr. Alia, the head of Media and Publicity, Alia 2023 Gubernatorial Organization Tersoo Kula described the act as a normal practice of the church.

He said “Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, wishes to inform members, stakeholders, and leaders of the APC family in Benue State that the suspension order pronounced on him by His Lordship, the Bishop of Gboko Catholic Diocese, William Avenya, is a normal practice of the church and by that he is officially freed to go on fully with his strides to rescue Benue from total collapse.

As stated clearly in the letter of suspension, he said he was only suspended from celebrating public Eucharistic Mass, but he remains a priest of the Catholic Church forever.

He said after his tenure ends in public civil service, he shall resume his public mass and ministry.

He said, “from the day I took the decision to answer the overwhelming calls of my people to contest the Governorship of Benue with the aim to rescue our people from the shackles of maladministration, I was fully aware of the sacrifice I was going to make. And am convinced that it is worth the cause I am fighting to serve the souls of the Benue people and the state.

“I remain resolute and please don’t be anxious either because I am well prepared and focused. More importantly, I am more charged because I have seen the genuineness in the agitations for me to step in and help salvage the already sorry situation the state has found itself for some time.”