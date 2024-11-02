The Food Security and Nutrition Response Project (Kyautata Rayuwa) spearheaded by the Catholic Relief Society (CRS) in collaboration with the Bakhita Initiative Joint Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) of the Sokoto Catholic Diocese on Friday commissioned a solar-powered borehole in Gidan Shifkau village of Wamakko local government area of Sokoto State.

The project was undertaken with funding from Later-Day Saints Charities (CDC).

Speaking before the jubilant benefiting community, the executive director of Sokoto JDPC and project coordinator, Kyuatawa Rayuwa Project, Mr Williams Daloegoet, said similar projects were also executed in Margiya and Gidan Daelri villages of Wurno local government area of the state.

Williams added that apart from reducing queues and waiting times for children and women, the water would also reduce incidences of waterborne diseases, contribute to improved community health and hygiene.

Addressing the crowd, CRS deputy country representative, Mr Dane Fredenburg, said the project was a significant milestone towards improving the community’s water infrastructure.

While noting that the relief society hopes to see further relationships with the people of Sokoto State, Mr Dane added that about 10 years ago, they were in Sokoto and carried out some projects and are now back for a similar project.

“For the community, I believe that water is life and it is the most fundamental resource that we have as it will save the entire community.

“It is your responsibility to take care of the project. Respect the infrastructure and it will last for years,” Mr Dane appealed.

On his part, the Vica General of Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev Father Nuhu Iliya said the project

is strategically located as it is close to a school and primary healthcare centre.

Sokoto state commissioner of Water Resources, Yusuf Muhammad, represented by the director of planning in the ministry, Abubakar Alhaji 11 thanked CRS, Bahkita Initiative and the Sokoto Catholic JDPC for their interest in the state as demonstrated by the project.

The commissioner therefore, appealed to all the benefiting villages to be vigilant and care for the borehole to avoid being tampered with.

In their separate commendations, Sokoto state commissioners for Budget and Economic Planning, Balarabe Musa Kadadi; Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dadi Adare and the chairman, Wamakko local government, Umaru Ahmed as well as the village head (Maigari) of Gidan Shifkau, Alhaji Mairuwa Dandare thanked the CRS, Catholic JDPC and the Bahkita initiative for the gesture, describing it as timely and life-saving for the entire village which has over 2,000 people.