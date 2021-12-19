Despite being one of the largest livestock markets in Bauchi State, the Mararaba Liman Katagum Cattle Market grapples with perennial water scarcity, a situation that discomforts cattle dealers at the market.

This affects cattle assembled at the market leading to poor physique thus selling at low prices.

Alhaji Abdullahi Shatu, a member of the Amalgamation of National Cattle Dealers Association, said cattle at the market suffer from crippling dehydration as the result of water scarcity, adding that daily, a cow drinks between 10 and 20 litres of water.

“We have only one functional borehole where people and cattle source drinking water from. On market days, you spend hours on queue before you take your turn to fetch water from the borehole.

“Cattle at Mararaba Market spend three days without drinking water. You don’t need to be told that this makes them dehydrated and diminish their wellbeing,” he said.

Alhaji Abdullahi described the situation as pathetic as some cattle arrive at the market in critical condition, weak and malnourished.

He said, “You find out that a cow that can ordinarily cost N100,000, the owner ends up selling it at N80,000 because he cannot resuscitate it hours or days after arriving at the market.”

Ardo Amadu Ibrahim Liman Katagum said water scarcity at the market also affects the hygiene, adding that they are in dire need of a dam and boreholes.